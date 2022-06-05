Barcelona in contact with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

Barcelona are being forced to get inventive with their transfer business in order to try and reconstruct their team at the same as alleviating the financial crisis at the club.

One of the strategies in order to do so is to seek out deals for free agents and those with their contract expiring. It appears that Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen will become a part of that plan this summer, but Barcelona are already setting their sights on next summer.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah finishes his contract in 2023 and Barcelona have promised that they will make an offer for him if he is to arrive on a free next summer.

That’s according to The Mirror, in a report shared by Sport. Salah will be 30 when his contract expires and Liverpool have been in negotiations with the Egyptian for months.

If they were able to bring in Salah, it would represent a major coup for a cash-strapped Barcelona to pinch away a star from one of the best teams in the world. With a year left on his deal however, the story still has some way to run before anyone can get excited over it.

