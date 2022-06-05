Barcelona hoping to find home for Miralem Pjanic in France

It feels as if much of the last two summers have been spent trying to find alternative arrangements for recent signings at Barcelona. One such player that falls into that category is Miralem Pjanic.

The Bosnian midfielder arrived from Juventus in the summer of 2020 but was barely trusted by Ronald Koeman from the offset. Following his near isolation, Barcelona sent him to Besiktas on loan last season.

That spell didn’t do enough to convince the Turkish giants to retain Pjanic beyond this summer and once again it looks as if he will be returning to Barcelona with little hope of playing and uncertainty around his future.

The Blaugrana hope they might have found a new destination for Pjanic however. Mundo Deportivo say that Olympique Marseille are interested in a move for Pjanic.

Their report suggests he would be replacement for the departed Boubacar Kamara, although the two possess a different set of attributes. Whether the move would be on loan or on an permanent basis remains to be seen, although Barcelona will be keen to shift his weighty salary off the books one way or another.

Pjanic himself is one of several examples of players who were signed to Barcelona without a plan for how they should fit into the side or the trust of the manager under Josep Maria Bartomeu, which unsurprisingly have ended being costly operations.