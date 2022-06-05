Aurelien Tchouameni pleased to have options for summer moves

Less than 24 hours after Kylian Mbappe announced that he would be staying at Paris Saint-Germain, plenty of focus was shifted to Aurelien Tchouameni, another sought-after French star.

Heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid, as referenced by Mundo Deportivo, the 22-year-old has a wealth of choices.

“Still no,” Tchouameni revealed to Telefoot while on international duty.

“It doesn’t worry me, because it’s a position in which I always wanted to be in. At the point in which the best clubs are following me, it means I am doing things well.”

According to the Catalan daily, Tchouameni could cost any of his suitors in the region of €100m but the fact that big clubs are following him in his own words, shows just how much faith there is in his talent.

The incorporation of Tchouameni to Real Madrid if it were to happen would create a stiff competition places. Carlo Ancelotti normally prefers to play with three midfielders and Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde are already scrapping for minutes.