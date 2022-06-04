Watch: Karim Benzema scores magical goal for France

If there were any doubts about Karim Benzema’s quality outside of Spain, the five-time Champions League winner is intent on removing them with his end of the season performances.

Real Madrid‘s best player this season has showed up for the big occasions in the Champions League and proved that at this point in time, few if anybody are on his level.

The end of the club season hasn’t changed that. Starting for France and playing all 90 minutes, Benzema opened the scoring against Denmark in the 51st minute with an exquisite passage of footwork following a one-two with Christopher Nkunku. Despite breaking the deadlock, the Danes would comeback to win 2-1 with a brace from Andreas Cornelius.

It’s Benzema’s 37th goal for Les Bleus and despite his long absence from the French national side, he is fifth on their list of all-time goalscorers. Kylian Mbappe, who is 11 goals behind him already, had to come off at half-time with a knee injury.

The other active players ahead of Benzema are the Olivier Giroud (48) and Antoine Griezmann (42).

The GENIUS that is Karim Benzema on full display again! 🤯 Absolutely outstanding dribbling and finish, set up by a beautiful flick from Nkunku, and France are in front 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/5T2zLkmCCu — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 3, 2022