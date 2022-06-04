Villarreal chasing Celta Vigo loanee Matias Dituro

Villarreal could swoop for veteran Argentinian goal keeper Matias Dituro next month.

The Yellow Submarine are set to release long serving back up stopper Sergi Asenjo in the coming weeks after opting against a contract renewal for the 32-year-old.

Unai Emery is now on the hunt for a new deputy keeper, behind Geronimo Rulli for next season, with Dituro set to leave Celta Vigo.

Dituro was ever present between the sticks for the Galicians in 2021/22, as part of a season long loan from Universidad Catolica, but they have decided against activating his €1.8m purchase clause.

The 36-year-old wants to remain in Spain in 2022/23, and a move to Villarreal offers a resolution for him, with Emery set to offer €2m for the veteran keeper, as per reports from Diario AS.

The opportunity to play European football next season is a key factor for Dituro with Emery determined to secure an experienced squad option.