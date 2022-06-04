Tenerife clinch Segunda Division play off final spot with Las Palmas derby win

Tenerife have edged into the Segunda Division play off final after securing a 3-1 aggregate derby win over Las Palmas.

The Canarian rivals battled it out for a chance to potentially return to La Liga next season but it is Luis Miguel Ramis’ side who won both legs.

Jose Leon’s goal sealed a first leg home win for Ramis in Santa Cruz de Tenerife last week and Enric Gallego’s first half brace wrapped up a 2-1 win in Gran Canaria.

Tenerife are aiming to rejoin the top-flight for the first time since 2010 and they will now face a two legged final up against either Eibar or Girona.

Eibar have the advantage ahead of their second leg in the Basque Country after winning 1-0 away in Catalonia on June 2.

Gaizka Garitano’s hosts slipped out of the automatic promotion places on the final day of the regular season as they aim to seal an immediate top tier return.

