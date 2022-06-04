Shakira and Barcelona star Gerard Pique confirm separation

It appears the rumours about Gerard Pique’s private life have been confirmed.

The Barcelona defender, now 35, has supposedly been living in his old house on Carrer de Muntaner in the higher reaches of Barcelona alone. Pique is supposed to have been disloyal to Shakira and while living alone, has been enjoying the Barcelona nightlife with teammate Riqui Puig.

On Saturday, the Colombian singer and Pique issued a joint statement through her agency, which was quoted by Sport.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the good of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that our privacy is respected. Thank you for your understanding.”

El debate periodístico gira entorno a la idoneidad de sacar a la luz según qué facetas de la vida privada de un jugador. El debate ético que debería plantearse el periodismo es si esas salidas nocturnas condicionan el desarrollo correcto del desempeño de un deportista de élite. — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) June 2, 2022

The pair have separated after 12 years together, having met at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The two began seeing each other after recording the music video to the World Cup song ‘Waka Waka (This is Africa)’.

Some have questioned whether Pique’s behaviour off the pitch could be impacting his performance on it. The defender has been one of Barcelona‘s best players this season but in the final months of the season struggled to recover from a continuous problem which prevented him from playing much of a role from March onwards.