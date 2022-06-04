Santi Cazorla hails Barcelona’s teenage superstars

Former Spanish international Santi Cazorla has praised the work of Xavi and his young Barcelona stars.

Cazorla returned to former club Villarreal from Arsenal in 2018, with the veteran midfielder enjoying a career revival in Castellon, despite major surgery prior to his comeback.

The 37-year-old joined Qatari side Al-Sadd in 2020, under Xavi’s leadership, before his former La Roja teammate opted to return to the Camp Nou in November.

However, despite continuing in Qatar after Xavi’s exit, Cazorla hailed the impact of his old boss back in Catalonia, alongside the most exciting La Masia graduate crop in over a decade.

“You have to catch players like Pedri, Gavi and others from the academy who are emerging with great force,” as per reports from Marca.

“Pedri is a spectacular player with spectacular nerve, I really enjoy watching him.

“Barcelona is a team that has always fought for titles. Xavi knows how demanding it is and I hope he puts up a good fight, for the good of football.”

Cazorla’s contract with Al-Sadd ends at the this month, however, he opted against making any firm statements on his next step.

The likeable Asturian hinted at his determination to keep on playing next season but stated he is yet to enter into renewal talks in Qatar.