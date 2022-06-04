Sadio Mane all-but confirms future plans on international duty

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane may well have played his last game for the club.

The 30-year-old Senegalese has spent the last six years of his career on Merseyside and won as much as he could, but appears to be looking for a new challenge.

Speaking on international duty with Senegal, he told the press that he would follow the wishes of the Senegalese people this summer.

“I look at the social media, like all the young generation, sometimes I see comments and if you look at it, I think it’s something like 60 or 70% of the Senegalese want me to leave Liverpool right?”

“I will do as the Senegalese want. And we will see it very soon.”

The quotes were translated by the BBC, which is a fairly big hint that he will be leaving the club shortly. Recent reports have linked Mane to Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, although Bayern Munich are the strong favourites to sign him.

Mane’s future is likely to have a knock-on effect for Barcelona too. The Catalans are attempting to bring Robert Lewandowski to the club but Bayern Munich are unlikely to allow him to leave without a replacement to slot in.