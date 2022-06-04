Ronaldo Nazario to complete 120km challenge after Valladolid promotion

La Liga fans can look forward to once again having Ronaldo in the top division next season – O Fenomeno.

Currently President of Real Valladolid, Ronaldo Nazario had taken charge of the club while in La Liga but having suffered relegation last year, came back up at the first time of asking under former Huesca manager Pacheta. A 3-0 victory over Pacheta’s old team on the final day of the season secured second place in Segunda and automatic promotion back to La Liga.

It’s going to cost Ronaldo a significant amount of effort. The great Brazilian had previously promised to complete part of the Camino de Santiago route, a famous pilgrimage in the North of Spain walked by many, should La Pucela go up.

Marca have confirmed that he will be doing so on bike. Ronaldo confirmed that he and his partner Celina Locks would completing a version of the route called the Camino de Invierno [Winter Voyage] on electric bike. They will do so in 4 days, requiring over five hours of cycling per day alongside a mechanic and a physio.

The pair will depart from the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, Valladolid’s home, and finish in Santiago de Compostela in Galicia. It’s another act which is sure to endear him to his fans and further proves his entertaining outlook.