Paul Pogba choosing between three offers for next season

At 29 and following 6 unsuccessful seasons at Manchester United, Paul Pogba is back on the market.

When he left Juventus in 2016, Pogba was one of the most sought-after names in European football and while he no longer enjoys the cachet that he used to in the game, he isn’t short of offers.

Real Madrid were heavily linked with the midfielder before he joined Manchester United and it appears Los Blancos would still be interested in taking him to Madrid. That’s according to SkySports, who say that he has an offer on the table from Florentino Perez.

Paul Pogba is currently deciding his future, as all three clubs have made offers for the free agent

Pogba is a free agent this summer and would follow the new policy in Madrid of signing free agents, after deals for David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

He also has offers from elsewhere though. Reportedly Juventus are also interested in taking him back to Turin, where he enjoyed the best spell of his career, while Paris Saint-Germain are also in the frame for his signature.

it may well be that Real Madrid are waiting for Aurelien Tchouameni’s decision on his future, with Pogba as an alternative. Signing both would likely signal the departure of someone else, with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Dani Ceballos already competing for minutes.