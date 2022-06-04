Memphis enters podium for Netherlands goalscoring record

Barcelona’s Dutch contingent always seems effective for their national team, regardless of how their club form deviates.

Frenkie de Jong put in an excellent performance in the Netherland’s 4-1 victory over Belgium in the Nations League and put out a pointed statement on his usage on an international stage compared to Barcelona.

Memphis Depay was also on fine form for his country, scoring twice in their victory. As pointed out by Sport, that double has moved him onto 41 international goals, overtaking Patrick Kluivert in the process on 40.

That puts him third on the all-time Dutch goalscoring list, just one behind Klaas Jan Huntelaar (42) and nine behind Robin van Persie (50).

At Barcelona, Memphis finished joint top-scorer with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 13 goals this season, although the latter was only present for half of the season.

Valuable in the first half of the season, Memphis has maintained he wants to stay at Barcelona next season with a year remaining on his deal. The Catalans may well try to move him onwards though, as they try to raise funds this summer.