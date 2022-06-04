Luis Enrique set to rotate for Czech Republic trip

Spain boss Luis Enrique could make sweeping changes to his starting XI for the trip to the Czech Republic.

La Roja face the challenge of four UEFA Nations League games inside ten days this month as Enrique looks to assess his squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Spain kicked off their mini-marathon of games with a 1-1 draw against Portugal on June 2 and Enrique is expected to rotate in Prague on Sunday night.

The demand of so many games in a short window will be a key factor and the former Barcelona coach could make changes in every position.

Dani Carvajal and Marcos Alonso could return in the full back slots, as per reports from Diario AS, with Koke and Rodri and potential starters in midfield.

Those alterations are part of Enrique’s plan to keep his players fresh ahead of key matches against Switzerland and a reverse fixture with the Czechs.