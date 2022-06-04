Leeds United set Raphinha asking price amid Barcelona interest

Premier League side Leeds United have set their asking price for Brazilian international Raphinha.

Raphinha has been linked with a move away from Elland Road since the start of 2022 amid growing reports he wanted a fresh challenge outside of English football.

The former Rennes winger has continued to impress with Leeds after notching up 11 goals and three assists in Premier League action in 2022/23.

However, with Leeds battling against top-flight relegation at the back end of the campaign, he was rumoured to be open to moving on from the club.

Despite Leeds eventually securing their place in the Premier League for 2022/23, Raphinha is still a summer target for Barcelona, despite the change in situation.

If Leeds had been relegated, Barcelona were confident of activating a £25m relegation clause in his contract this summer.

However, as per reports from The Athletic, Leeds have set a new minimum fee of £60m for their star man, with Barcelona unlikely to meet the quoted price.