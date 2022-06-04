Koke tips Gavi and Pedri as future Spain stars

Atletico Madrid star Koke has hailed the impact Barcelona starlets Gavi and Pedri have made on the Spain team.

The La Blaugrana duo have spectacularly forced their way into Luis Enrique’s plans in the last 12 months as he aims to freshen up La Roja’s veteran squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

17-year-old Gavi became the youngest player to represent Spain at senior level back in October with Pedri playing a starring role in their run to the semi finals of Euro 2020.

Gavi started Spain’s 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with Portugal on June 2, with Pedri omitted from the squad due to an ongoing injury issue, and Koke has been impressed by the pair.

“Playing with Xavi and Iniesta was a privilege for me and now I am able to see the growth of Pedri and Gavi”, as per reports from Marca.

“They have a spectacular present and future. I really enjoy playing with them and I want to make the most of it.”

Enrique’s Spain now face the Czech Republic in Prague tomorrow night, before a trip away to Switzerland on June 9, and a final game this month, up against the Czechs in Malaga on June 12.

Images via Getty Images