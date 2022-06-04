Karim Benzema appreciates Lionel Messi comments

The conversation surrounding the Ballon D’Or has grown with each year following the historic battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Both have left La Liga but Luka Modric remains the only player to have split the two since 2008, but his teammate Karim Benzema looks favourite to become the second.

The Real Madrid forward has scored 44 goals during the course of the club season and stood out as the key offensive threat in team that won the league and Champions League this year.

A few days ago, the record winner of the Ballon D’Or Lionel Messi, with seven to his name, was asked about who should win it this year by TyC Sports.

“I think there are no doubts, it’s very clear that Benzema has had a spectacular year and he ended up crowning it with the Champions League, being fundamental in all the matches from the Round of 16 onwards. I don’t think there are any doubts this year.”

Messi himself suffered at the hands of Benzema when Real Madrid knocked out Paris Saint-Germain with a hat-trick in the Round of 16. Mundo Deportivo covered those quotes and following France’s game against Denmark, also had Benzema’s response to Messi’s comments.

“I heard the words from Messi and they made me very happy, very content that they come from a player like him. They give me motivation to do more things.”

Bizarre as it is at the age of 34, Benzema is playing the best football of his career. The French forward has become an all-encompassing attacking player, capable of achieving almost any role he sets his mind to on the pitch.