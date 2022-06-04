Gareth Bale’s club future does not hinge on World Cup spot

Gareth Bale has insisted his club plans will not be defined by Wales’ potential World Cup qualification.

Bale confirmed last week he is leaving Real Madrid when his contract expires next month after nine years with Los Blancos.

The 32-year-old has immediately joined up with Rob Page’s squad ahead of their crunch 2022 World Cup play off against Ukraine in Cardiff tomorrow night.

Bale is expected to lead the line for the hosts as they aim for a first World Cup place since 1958 as his club future remains undecided.

The former Tottenham winger is expected to sign a short term deal with a UK club, if Wales clinch a place in Qatar, but Bale is only focused on the upcoming game.

“My future does not depend on it,” as per reports from Wales Online.

“I’m not concentrating on what lies ahead in the future. We have a massive game tomorrow, that I am focused on.

“I don’t need to think or worry about anything else. I have no other worries.”

Bale has been linked with a possible return to his home city with Championship side Cardiff City the current favourite to secure a move for him.