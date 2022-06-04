Diego Costa aims a swipe at Atletico Madrid

Former Atletico Madrid star Diego Costa has aimed a dig at the club as his search for a new team continues.

The Spanish international is a free agent heading into the summer market after terminating his contract with Brazilian powerhouse Atletico Mineiro in January.

Costa left Atletico in January 2020, in another free transfer exit, after returning to Los Rojiblancos from Premier League giants Chelsea in 2017.

The veteran striker has endured an inconsistent spell after his second stint in Spain despite starring for Diego Simeone’s side in 2013/14.

He is on radar of clubs in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Brazil and the United States, as he aims to seal a final contract, but his frustration has been fired at Simeone and Atletico in a critical statement.

“Atletico Madrid is not at a level to challenge in Europe”, as per a YouTube interview with Pinhado, as reported via Marca.

“It’s a lie. Mineiro, in terms of structure, quality, and in other areas, is better.

“I’m not going to lie to you. The training facilities are s**t and the academy is dead.”

Costa is expected to agree a short term deal with a new club in the coming weeks, however, the 33-year-old could retire from football if an acceptable offer is not received.