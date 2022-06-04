Dani Alves set to confirm Barcelona extension next week

Barcelona are on the verge of confirming a contract renewal for Dani Alves in the coming days.

The 39-year-old made a shock return to the Camp Nou at the start of 2022, after winning six La Liga and three Champions League titles, during his first spell in Catalonia.

Alves’ joined Xavi’s charges on a short term deal until the end of the 2022/23 campaign and he made 14 league appearances in the second half of the campaign.

The Brazilian international has consistently stated his intention to stay at Barcelona in 2022/23, as he gears up for the World Cup in Qatar, and an agreement has almost been reached with his representatives.

As per reports from Diario AS, the final details are still to be confirmed, with the club likely to offer him a minimum of a six month deal, to cover the World Cup, with the option to extend until the end of next season.