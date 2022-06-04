Chelsea target Jules Kounde reliant on other factors for Sevilla exit

The links between Chelsea and Jules Kounde couldn’t be stronger. Following a failed bid last summer, the London side are back in for the French defender and it seems as if Kounde is open to the possibility.

According to Diario AS, his transfer is just a matter of time – as well as one other factor. Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi is determined to bring in a central defender before Kounde departs. His central defensive partner Diego Carlos has already left the club for Aston Villa this summer and losing both without bringing anyone would complicate Monchi’s task.

AS say that the market is paralysed at the moment and as a result, Kounde’s transfer is on hold. They mention Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car as a potential arrival in his stead.

Should Sevilla receive a significant fee for Kounde, it is likely other teams will be more inclined to demand higher fees from the club. As a savvy operator in the market, Monchi has time and again demonstrated that his working of the transfer market is expert.