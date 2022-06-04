Bayern Munich set Robert Lewandowski price as Barcelona links continue

Bayern Munich have reportedly set an asking price for Robert Lewandowski amid growing exit rumours.

The Bavarians are preparing for a summer of transfer interest in the Polish international after he confirmed a desire to move on from the Allianz Arena before the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Lewandowski’s current contract in Munich expires in 2023 but the veteran striker wants to leave in the coming weeks due to a breakdown in his relations with the club.

Barcelona are leading the way to secure a possible deal for the 33-year-old despite the ongoing financial issues at the Camp Nou in the last 12 months.

According to reports from Catalan outlet Diario Sport, Bayern are resigned to losing their star man, and the Bundesliga superpower are open to an incoming deal.

The report states they will accept a €40m fee for the former Borussia Dortmund hitman to try and avoid a free transfer exit next summer.