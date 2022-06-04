Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo comes off injured in Uruguay friendly

Barcelona, fans and the club alike, are delighted with Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan central defender has been one of the bright lights of a tough season, showing grit and determination where others haven’t in recent years.

Yet if there is one slight doubt about him, it’s his fitness. Notable for his physical style, that is his great benefit on the pitch but he rarely seems to be out of the wars.

One again, those concerns were raised when he came off for Uruguay in the 29th minute yesterday evening. Araujo suffered a groin issue and was withdrawn as Uruguay took on Mexico. A brace from Edinson Cavani and one form Matias Vecino ended up securing a comfortable victory for Uruguay.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem as if it was too serious this time, with the defender himself reassuring Blaugrana and Celeste fans alike.

Good work from everybody yesterday! 🇺🇾 A pity that I had to leave due to some discomfort but everything is fine 👍🏾 Always positive and working, #Qatar2022 is waiting for us 🇶🇦🦍 #ElEquipoQueNosUne — Ronald Araujo (@RonaldAraujo_4) June 3, 2022

As Sport report, Uruguay are taking on the USA on Sunday, which Araujo is likely to miss, but will try to return for their match against Jamaica on Tuesday – it’s Uruguay’s final game in the country before they head to Qatar for the World Cup.