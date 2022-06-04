Barcelona considering drastic action over Martin Braithwaite attitude

Barcelona are attempting to come into the new season with a dramatically different squad. Yet their plans are mostly dependent on which players they can persuade to leave the club and how much for.

One player who manager Xavi Hernandez has openly admitted he has asked to leave the club this summer is Martin Braithwaite. The Danish forward was injured early on last season and when he returned from injury, barely saw the pitch under Xavi.

He has maintained that he wants to continue at Barcelona and Sport say that the club are becoming increasingly frustrated with his attitude. They have warned Braithwaite’s representation that they will take drastic action if he continues with it.

The Dane appears convinced he can win minutes for Barcelona next season through hard work but the technical department at Camp Nou are equally sure that he won’t play another minute next season. There are offers from Valencia and Celta Vigo to go on loan next season, as well as potential options from the Premier League, but Braithwaite will not listen to any of them.

Braithwaite proved useful for Barcelona at points last season, but ultimately lost his place and seems ill-suited to what Xavi wants from his forwards. That being said, Braithwaite is well within his rights to fulfil the contract he has until 2024, as many people would.