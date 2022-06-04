Atletico Madrid eye Espanyol hitman Raul de Tomas

Atletico Madrid could open up a summer transfer raid on La Liga rivals Espanyol this summer.

Diego Simeone is expected to be backed by the Los Rojiblancos board in the coming weeks as the Argentinian coach aims to rebuild his squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign

Simeone’s charges fell short in their title defence in 2021/22 with arch rivals Real Madrid crowned as Spanish champions in April.

Atletico have already been linked with a move for Sergi Darder in recent days with reports from Diario AS claiming they are also monitoring La Roja star Raul de Tomas.

De Tomas netted 17 league goals last season, despite Espanyol finishing the season in 14th place, and the 27-year-old is rumoured to be keen on playing European football next season.

Simeone is prioritising a new striker next month, with growing uncertainty over Alvaro Morata’s future at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano and de Tomas is available for around €45m.