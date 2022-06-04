Ander Herrera dismisses Athletic Club return links

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has rejected speculation over a potential return to Athletic Club this summer.

The Bilbao native has been linked with possible comeback to the Estadio San Mames in recent weeks as the situation at PSG continues to evolve.

Herrera has struggled to establish himself as a first team starter in Paris with the Spanish international on a list of potential departures from the Parc des Princes in the coming weeks.

However, despite the rumours of a fairly tale return to the Basque Country, the 32-year-old has insisted he is determined to stay and fight for his place in Paris.

“I have admiration, respect and affection for Athletic, but I am not going there in any role and I will continue in Paris next year”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

A possible move for Herrera was rumoured to be a key objective for Iñaki Arechabaleta’s presidential candidacy campaign this summer with an election on the horizon.

There is expected to be a change in manager at the club before the start of the 2022/23 campaign with Marcelino set to be removed from his role next month.