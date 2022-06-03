Valencia confirm that Jose Bordalas has left the club after one season in charge

Valencia have confirmed that Jose Bordalas has left the club after one season in charge at Mestalla.

The change had been expected to come with rumours of the identity of his successor already rife.

Los Che finished a disappointing ninth in La Liga this season, eleven points behind Villarreal and a place in the Europa Conference League.

Bordalas’ reign has been dogged by infighting between himself and the ownership and a change seemed to be pretty inevitable.

Valencia did make it to the final of the Copa del Rey under his watch, however, only to lose to Real Betis at La Cartuja.

Where the 58-year-old heads next is up for debate – his most recent position prior to his posting at Mestalla was a five-year spell at Getafe.

Given the behind-the-scenes drama at Valencia he will come out of his time there with a lot of credit still in the bank.