UEFA apologise to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans over Champions League final debacle

UEFA have issued an apology to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans caught up in frightening scenes ahead of last weekend’s Champions League final.

Los Blancos emerged as winners at the Stade de France, thanks to a 1-0 victory over the Reds, however, the night was dominated by stories of safety and security failures ahead of the game.

Kick off in the French capital was delayed twice, due to thousands of fans waiting to be allowed into the stadium, as a result of a breakdown in security planning between stadium chiefs and the local police.

🗣 "First of all they tried to blame Liverpool supporters, and now they're trying to blame fake tickets." Kaveh Solhekol questions the French Minister's response to the chaos at the Champions League final. pic.twitter.com/bDVpSoojFd — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 30, 2022

Liverpool fans have led the calls for an immediate inquiry into the night, with hundreds of fans targeted by heavy handed policing and attacks after the game.

Real Madrid issued their own statement on the situation asking for UEFA to look into a ‘series of unfortunate events’ on the night.

“UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who experienced or witnessed frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final,” an official statement read earlier today.

“UEFA has now commissioned an Independent Review to identify shortcomings and responsibilities of all entities involved in the organisation of the final.”

Both clubs are expected to update fans on their involvement in the inquiry in due course.