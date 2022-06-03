Real Madrid expect to learn of Aurelien Tchouameni’s future inside the next 48 hours

Real Madrid want to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer but they are going to have to fight off Paris Saint-Germain in order to do so according to Marca. A decision is expected this weekend.

Madrid will not come close to the €100m fee that PSG are willing to pay Monaco for their prized midfielder but they believe that they hold the trump card as the player wants to come to Spain.

Madrid have not changed their proposal since last Monday but they remain confident they will receive the green light in the coming hours. There is growing optimism at the Santiago Bernabeu.

If Tchouameni does arrive at Madrid it is thought that Dani Ceballos will be allowed to leave the club. Because then Carlo Ancelotti will have Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Fede Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Tchouameni on the books.

Tchouameni, 22, is currently away with the French national team.