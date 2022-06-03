Real Betis close deal with Real Sociedad to sign Willian Jose on a permanent transfer

Real Betis have announced that they have closed a deal with Real Sociedad to sign Willian Jose on a permanent transfer. The Brazilian striker spent last season on loan at the Benito Villamarin.

And he performed impressively. Jose provided eleven goals and five assists for Los Verdiblancos in 44 appearances for the club across all competitions, becoming an important role-player. He adapted well to the dressing room and became key to the team.

And what a team it was. Betis finished fifth in La Liga to secure Europa League football for the second season running, a just reward for the intelligent and adventurous football they played throughout 2021/22 under the stewardship of Manuel Pellegrini.

The Andalusian outfit will hope to push on next season and scale even higher peaks. And players like Jose will be important to that. Born in Porto Calvo in Alagoas, he has made 15 appearances for the Brazilian national team at U20 level. He will have his eye on potentially earning himself a senior cap next season.