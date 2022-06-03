Neymar Junior hits out at Argentina over their celebrations after winning La Finalissima

Neymar Junior has hit out at Argentina for their celebrations following their victory in La Finalissima over Italy this week.

A Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina beat Italy 3-0 at Wembley Stadium to be crowned intercontinental champions and they celebrated with real enthusiasm and vigour.

Brazil responded the following morning with a 5-1 beating of South Korea in South Korea, Neymar scoring a brace. Speaking after the game he touched on Argentina’s triumph.

“Did they win the World Cup?” he asked.

Such an attitude is unsurprising given the intensity of the rivalry between two of South America’s biggest nations. Argentina were only able to play Italy, after all, because they beat Brazil in the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro last summer to win the Copa America.

But what will raise eyebrows is the fact that one of Neymar’s closest friends in football (and teammate with both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain) Messi was front and centre of those celebrations. It is setting up a potentially tasty meeting in Qatar.