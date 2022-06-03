Lieke Martens on the verge of leaving Barcelona Femeni for Paris Saint-Germain

Lieke Martens is on the verge of leaving Barcelona Femeni to sign for Paris Saint-Germain according to Mundo Deportivo.

Martens travelled to Paris on Thursday for a medical without notifying Barcelona and did not respond to their calls when they found out that she was in France.

Martens has unofficially told Barcelona that she will reject the renewal offer they have placed on the table for her and the Catalan club have accepted that she will not continue.

Martens, 29, was born in Bergen in the Netherlands and began her career with Heerenveen. She then enjoyed spells with VVV-Venlo, Standard Liege, Duisburg, Kopparbergs/Goteborg and Rosenard before arriving at Camp Nou in the summer of 2017.

She has been there ever since, becoming one of the finest players in European football. She has scored 55 goals in 110 appearances for La Blaugrana and has earned 133 caps for the Netherlands national team, scoring 54 goals for them.