Barcelona release their new kit for the 2022/23 season

Barcelona have released their new kit for the 2022/23 season. The Catalan giants have gone for a kit inspired by the importance of the year 1992 in the history of Barcelona as a club and a city – that was the year it hosted the Olympic Games.

The tagline for the launch is The Flame Lives On, hinting at a process of regeneration and redefinition. One of the most striking features of the kit is the presence of Spotify as the main sponsor.

Barcelona will hope that the kit outfits a successful season for Xavi Hernandez’s team. Last season was difficult for everyone involved but there is positivity heading into the new campaign.

Barcelona finished 13 points behind La Liga winners Real Madrid last term but did secure a place in the Champions League. They will hope to cut that cap to Madrid and go deep in Europe while underlining the development in their style of play under Xavi.