Barcelona considering move for Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte

Barcelona are keen to sign a centre-back this summer transfer window and one of the names they have been connected with is Manchester City’s Spanish international Aymeric Laporte.

Their priority, according to Mundo Deportivo, is Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly. But they are difficult to pull off as both clubs are looking for a huge fee for their players.

City are thought to be open to selling Laporte, 28. Pep Guardiola wants to bring in another centre-back to revitalise the team. John Stones and Ruben Dias are already in place.

But despite this, Barcelona are still going to push for Kounde until it becomes obvious that the move is impossible to execute. Chelsea are also in the fight for the Frenchman, however, and are thought to be ready to spend €60m on him.

Time will tell who Barcelona land, but given they finished 13 points behind La Liga champions Real Madrid it is evident that they definitely need to strengthen.