Atletico Madrid linked with Espanyol midfield star

Atletico Madrid are set for a busy summer of transfer business ahead of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

Diego Simeone’s side fell well short in their potential title defence in 2021/22, as injuries dented his squad, with arch rivals Real Madrid crowned as Spanish champions at the end of the campaign.

However, Simeone is expected to be financially backed in the coming months, with Espanyol midfielder Sergi Darder an emerging target for the Argentinian coach.

According to reports from Cadena SER, via Mundo Deportivo, Darder has previously hinted at his interest in joining Atletico and a transfer could suit all parties.

The report adds Darder offers a cheaper option than other names linked with the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano due to his contract situation in Catalonia.

Darder’s current deal at the RCDE Stadium expires at the end of next season and Simeone may be able to secure a deal for around €12m for the 28-year-old.