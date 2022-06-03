Alvaro Morata speaks about his Juventus future after Spain goal

Alvaro Morata scored Spain’s only goal tonight against Portugal, but after the game all the talk was about his club future.

The striker said it’s “not up to me”, in quotes picked up by Football.Italia

Morata is on loan from Atletico Madrid to Juventus, and after two years he will be heading back to Spain this summer.

“I can’t do anything about it. My wife and children will follow me wherever I need to go. I do have preferences and options, but I want to go where the club is interested in playing me.”

Juventus played him in 48 competitive games this season, and the forward scored 12 goals and picked up 9 assists in those games. So Morata has hardly been frozen out, despite his rather gloomy outlook.

The Italian club have an option to turn that loan into a permanent move, but as it stands they don’t seem interested in doing so.

That explains Morata’s uncertainty.