“You can’t say no to Real Madrid” – Wanted keeper only has eyes for one team

Young Gabriel Slonina was not a player that many people knew about even just a few weeks ago.

But he’s now on the front pages of football websites all over the world as transfer windows open globally, and Real Madrid seem to be front of the queue to sign the goalkeeper.

Usually we’re kept in suspense, with several horses in the race – but in this case, the player’s agent has made his intentions very clear.

“We hope that Chicago can come to an agreement with Real Madrid to make Gabriel’s dream of playing for this club come true. He has worked very hard and is an incredible player and person,” his agent Jaime Garcia said in quotes picked up by Marca.

“With regard to other teams and other offers, we have received many and for the moment we are grateful to those clubs, but you can’t say no to Real Madrid.”

Well, that should be the end of that, assuming that Madrid are able to agree a transfer fee with Chicago Fire.

It seems likely the 19 year old would be left on loan for the rest of this season at the very least, given how well he’s doing in MLS. Real Madrid have a superb goalkeeper already, and must be thinking of many years down the line.