Watch: Lionel Messi’s every touch during Argentina’s 3-0 win over Italy in La Finalissima

Argentina beat Italy 3-0 in La Finalissima on Wednesday evening.

It was a dominant display that served as a warning shot for the rest of Europe – this Argentina team are serious. Many have dismissed South America’s relevance to the modern game when it comes to international football but they will not do that any more.

Because this was a stunning performance from La Albiceleste.

They took the lead in the 28th minute through Lautaro Martinez before doubling their advantage in stoppage time at the end of the first half through Angel di Maria. Paulo Dybala, a late substitute, then put the victory beyond all doubt at the death.

Argentina enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and registered ten shots on target against Italy, a team that impressed so many when they won Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium last summer.

But Lionel Messi also has history in the English capital. That was where he dazzled as Barcelona beat Manchester United to win the Champions League back in 2011 and he did the same here.