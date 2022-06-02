(Video) Morata finishes rapid Spain counter attack

There are 25 minutes on the clock in Spain’s game against Portugal, and despite some early pressure from the away team, La Roja have the lead.

It came with Portugal high up the pitch, but Gavi broke with the ball and slipped in Pablo Sarabia.

Alvaro Morata made a run towards the centre, stepped over the pass to confuse the defenders, and then lined himself up perfectly to receive the square ball and score.

Guapa!

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

An absolutely lethal counter attack to give Spain the lead against Portugal! 🇪🇸 Bruno Fernandes missed the chance to stop the break, Gavi picked out Sarabia, who set up Alvaro Morata for a tap-in finish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7PNOsivzIF — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) June 2, 2022

[Footage from Premier Sports]

SPAIN ON TOP 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 Álvaro Morata finds the back of the net! 🔥🔥 📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/Sa66Elycaj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 2, 2022

[Footage from Fox Sports]