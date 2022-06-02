La Liga

(Video) Morata finishes rapid Spain counter attack

There are 25 minutes on the clock in Spain’s game against Portugal, and despite some early pressure from the away team, La Roja have the lead.

It came with Portugal high up the pitch, but Gavi broke with the ball and slipped in Pablo Sarabia.

Alvaro Morata made a run towards the centre, stepped over the pass to confuse the defenders, and then lined himself up perfectly to receive the square ball and score.

Guapa!

You can see the goal in the clips embedded here:

[Footage from Premier Sports]

[Footage from Fox Sports]

