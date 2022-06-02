(Video) Luis Enrique gives his take on Spain showing against Portugal

Today’s game between Spain and Portugal was similar to the previous matches between the two neighbours – all four of which also ended in draws.

Luis Enrique is honest and straightforward, and he certainly wasn’t adding any fancy flourishes to his thoughts on the 1-1 tonight.

“It was a game like the previous game against them. Today they put out an attacking side,” the coach mused.

“We were alright. We could have won, equally we could have lost, he noted.

Ultimately, he will probably be disappointed that his team didn’t make more of their dominance in the early stages.

