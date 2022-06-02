Valencia close to appointing Milan icon Gennaro Gattuso as new coach

Valencia are close to appointing Gennaro Gattuso as their new coach according to Fabrizio Romano. The final details are currently being confirmed and then the deal will be announced.

Gattuso, a tenacious midfielder with Milan during his playing days, entered coaching in 2013 with Sion. Since then he has enjoyed spells with Palermo, OFI Crete, Pisa, Milan Primavera, Milan and Napoli. He did not hold a position last season.

Valencia finished ninth in La Liga last season and made it to the final of the Copa del Rey only to lose to Real Betis at La Cartuja. But issues behind the scenes between coach Jose Bordalas and owner Peter Lim seem to have taken its toll at Mestalla.

Gattuso is entering a tough situation. Financial issues mean that several high-profile exits will take place at Valencia this summer and it is going to be a challenge to build a competitive team.