Spain’s evolution under Luis Enrique reaches new levels, with one stalwart left from 2018 team

Here we are, enjoying start of the third ever Nations League tournament.

Spain lost in the final of last edition, and will be hoping to go one better this time around, with Luis Enrique continuing to build a really solid side.

The Asturian’s first competitive game as national team manager was in this competition, way back in 2018, Matt Clark of La Liga lowdown noted something interesting – there is just one player left in tonight’s starting XI from that game against England.

8/9/2018 – Luis Enrique's first game in charge of Spain, also in the Nations League. Sergio Busquets is the only constant in the XI from that day. De Gea; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcos Alonso; Busquets, Saúl, Thiago; Isco, Apsas, Rodrigo. https://t.co/fSnEVzBFOw — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) June 2, 2022

Sergio Busquets who felt like he was on the downslope even back then – is the sole survivor, in a team that has seen many changes since.

There are some old heads brought back into the fold – including Cesar Azpilicueta, who has had to wait until his mid 30s to get a run in La Roja. Plus some kids who are getting fast tracked – like Gavi, who must have a lot on his mind today.