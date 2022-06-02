Spain slump to draw against Portugal after bright start

Luis Enrique’s time in charge of Spain has been very positive – but there has been a constant sense that his team are just one step off their very best, as we saw tonight.

Tonight’s game was a perfect example – La Roja played the better football and were dominant for long stretches of the first half, but in the end they leave a home game in front of a noisy Andalusian crowd with just a draw.

Portugal – as ever – dug in and made it difficult, and had the talent to score a goal too. But if Spain had kept up their momentum, the away team would have had little chance.

There were plenty of bright sparks for Spain, with Gavi in particular looking good in the middle. He set up the assist for his team’s goal, and Luis Enrique’s faith in him is looking well placed.

Let’s hope everything has fallen into place by the time this team are in Qatar.