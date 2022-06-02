Sevilla draw up three-man shortlist to replace Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde this summer

Sevilla are set for a summer of change. Diego Carlos has departed for Aston Villa and Jules Kounde is expected to leave for Chelsea. Julen Lopetegui’s future is also far from assured.

With that in mind, sporting director Monchi is going to have to work his magic and bring in reinforcements, especially at centre-back. Three of the names connected with Sevilla play in France.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who report that the Andalusian outfit could move for Duje Caleta-Car of Marseille, Jason Denayer of Lyon and Alexander Djiku of Strasbourg.

Sevilla’s previous centre-back partnership of Carlos and Kounde was one of the best in European football and both players were signed from France in the same summer, 2019.

Sevilla shipped just 30 goals in 2021/22, less than any other defence in La Liga. Replacing Carlos and Kounde is going to be a tough ask and one that Monchi has to get right.