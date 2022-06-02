Sergio Busquets reaches a major milestone for Spain

Sergio Busquets makes his 134th start for Spain tonight, a significant milestone for the Barcelona midfielder.

He’s now third on the all time list of appearances for the Spain national team – behind just Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos.

That’s not the only interesting thing about the milestone – it’s also interesting to note who Busquets has passed on that list.

Now behind him, on 133, is his former teammate and current manager, Xavi.

Busquets ya es tercero. Más partidos con España:

180 Sergio Ramos

167 Casillas

134 Busquets

133 Xavi — Pedro Martin (@pedritonumeros) June 2, 2022

We’re sure the pair will exchange some nice messages later tonight.

Busquets is the only player to start tonight for Spain who also started in Luis Enrique’s first game, way back in the Autumn of 2018. In a young team he is the connection to the World Cup and Euro winning teams of the past, and through Busquets to Xavi they have a link to the great Roja teams of the past.

We’re not sure how many more games Busi has left in him for Spain – but he will be hoping to climb even higher up that list.