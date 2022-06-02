Pablo Torre admits he was “s***ting” himself during video-call with Xavi Hernandez

Pablo Torre is ready to arrive at Barcelona after helping Racing de Santander to Segunda this season. The 19-year-old opened up about the transfer in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

“It was fast,” he said. “My representative told me because he had been contacted by Mateu Alemany.

“I was away with the national team at Las Rozas and that is when I had a video call with Xavi [Hernandez].

“He explained the project to me. I was s***ting myself.”

Torre revealed that although Real Madrid offered him more money his dream was always to play for Barcelona. He said he had spoken to youngsters at Barcelona and they praised Xavi.

Torre has contributed ten goals and ten assists in 33 appearances this season and was a key factor in Racing returning to Spanish football’s second tier. He will play for Barcelona B next season but will be part of the first-team for pre-season.

If he impresses Xavi, he could even stick with them.

Barcelona are currently preparing to perform surgery on their squad. They finished 13 points behind Madrid last season and need to put in work in order to make up that gap this year.

Torre will have been encouraged by Gavi’s progression this term.