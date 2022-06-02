Neymar Junior scores brace as Brazil beat South Korea 5-1

Brazil responded to Argentina’s 3-0 defeat of Italy in La Finalissima last night with a 5-1 beating of South Korea.

Richarlison opened the scoring in the seventh minute only for Hwang Ui-jo to draw the hosts level in the 31st. Neymar Junior then scored twice in the 42nd and 57th before Philippe Coutinho and Gabriel Jesus finished the job in the 80th and 93rd.

Lionel Messi dazzled at Wembley Stadium and prompted many observers to note that La Albiceleste could be real challengers for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

But Brazil cannot be counted out. Nobody has won the World Cup more than the South American giants but they have not done so in 20 years, since back in 2002.

Brazil are in Group G of the World Cup with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. They have enjoyed real success under Tite and will head to the Middle East on a mission.