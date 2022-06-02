La Roja and Portugal’s predicted lineup for Nations League clash at the Benito Villamarin

La Roja welcome Iberian rivals Portugal to the Benito Villamarin this evening in the first game of this season’s Nations League.

Spain made it to the final last season while Portugal won the competition back in 2019.

Luis Enrique will set Spain up in a 4-3-3 according to Marca.

Unai Simon will start in goal behind a back four of Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez and Jordi Alba.

Sergio Busquets will anchor the midfield with Carlos Soler and Gavi either side of him. Alvaro Morata will lead the line flanked by Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres.

Fernando Santos will also set Portugal up in a 4-3-3.

Diogo Costa will start in goal behind a back four of Joao Cancelo, Danilo, Pepe and Nuno Mendes.

Joao Moutinho will anchor the midfield with Otavio and Bruno Fernandes either side of him. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line flanked by Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva.