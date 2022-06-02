Kylian Mbappe has 14-man blacklist of people he wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe stunned Real Madrid by turning them down last month and instead deciding to renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain. The rumour is that the 23-year-old marksman has since been handed quite serious power at the Parc des Princes.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Frenchman even has a blacklist of people he wants to leave the club to ensure that PSG can come closer to its ambition of winning the Champions League.

There is 14 people on this list: Mauricio Pochettino, Neymar Junior, Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxler, Daniel Pereira, Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera, Layvin Kurzawa, Mauro Icardi, Pablo Sarabia, Juan Bernat, Idrissa Gueye, Colin Dagba and Sergio Rico.

PSG won Ligue 1 at a canter last season – they finished 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille. But they failed where it matters most, the Champions League. They were knocked out at the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition by Madrid in dramatic style.