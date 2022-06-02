Jose Luis Morales expected to leave relegated Levante for Villarreal

Jose Luis Morales will leave Levante this close season according to El Partidazo de Cope. The footballer has already communicated his decision to the club and he has a proposal from Villarreal.

The Yellow Submarine have offered the forward a two-year deal. Joining Villarreal would mean that Morales can stay in La Liga as well as continue living in Valencia despite Levante’s relegation.

Levante finished 19th in 2020/21, four points clear of bottom-placed Alaves but four behind Cadiz and the safety of 17th. Villarreal finished seventh to qualify for the Europa Conference League and made it to the semi-final of the Champions League.

Morales is undoubtedly a footballer of quality. The 34-year-old, who has been at Levante since 2013, contributed an impressive 13 goals and eight assists in 36 appearances this season. Throughout his time at Levante he has contributed 69 goals and 43 assists in 311 appearances across all competitions.

He will be sad to leave.