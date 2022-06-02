Gerard Pique reportedly separated from Shakira and out on the town with Riqui Puig

Gerard Pique and Shakira are on the verge of splitting up according to El Periodico. Pique has apparently been caught having an affair and is now living in an apartment in Barcelona and enjoying the city’s nightlife with his teammate Riqui Puig.

The news is a shock to many given how fondly most Barcelona supporters feel about Pique’s relationship with Shakira. When La Blaugrana beat Real Madrid 4-0 she published a touching message on Instagram expressing her pride in the centre-back.

Shakira, a Colombian pop star who is famous worldwide, began dating Pique back in 2011 and they have two children together. Pique, 35, is one of the most senior figures at Barcelona.

The Catalan has won everything there is to win with both Barcelona and the Spanish national team. He is still a starter for Barcelona and will continue to be important next season. Barcelona finished 13 points behind Real Madrid this year.